Captain’s body found hanging at Army’s Pachmarhi centre

In a shocking incident, an Indian Army Captain was found hanging from a ceiling fan at an Army centre in Madhya Pradesh’s hill station Pachmarhi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Captain Sartaj Singh Kalra, 29, and the police said it seems a suicide case. However, no suicide note was found, and the police said the matter was under investigation.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday night. When the police reached the spot, the captain was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet at his room at a hostel of the Educational Corps Training College and Centre (AECTCC).

Captain Kalra was learning Chinese at the Pachmarhi-based institute, which trains Army personnel in an array of disciplines including music and foreign languages, said local police station in-charge Rooplal Uikey.

Hailing from Kanpur, Kalra had been staying at the institute since September 2022.

“Prima facie it seems suicide case, but we are investigating the matter from all angle. It would be too early to make any comment at present,” said a senior police official.

