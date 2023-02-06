INDIA

Captured elephant in TN released into deep forest

The Tamil Nadu Forest department, which captured a “makhna” (tuskless male elephant) on Sunday using the services of a “kumki” elephant, released the jumbo into deep forests, officials said.

The makhna had been causing crop damage and entering human habitation in the Palacode block of the state’s Dharmapuri district.

Local people and farmers from Parapatti where the elephant has been causing extensive damage to crops and homes in the area have been demanding the immediate capture and relocation of the elephant.

Three elephants were stationed in Parapatti village for several days and the Forest Department could drive away two elephants using firecrackers but the makhna was unfazed and stayed in the village border causing extensive damage to crops.

The elephant, which was captured using the services of kumki elephant Chinnathambi from Eachampallam village on Sunday, has now been relocated into Varagaliyar forests based on instructions from the Chief Wild Life Warden.

