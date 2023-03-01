INDIA

Captured, relocated Makhna elephant in TN’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve being monitored

Tamil Nadu forest department officials are tracking

40-year-old Makna elephant which was captured and relocated to deep forest after sedating it.

The elephant was released in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 24 after capturing it on February 23 using darts.

As per the forest department officials, the animal is now healthy and traversing four km per day in the deep forest. It is drinking water, grazing, urinating, defecating like other wild elephants.

A senior officer with the Tamil Nadu forest department while speaking to IANS said, “The animal is now around 6 km from the Kerala border and we are tracking it propery.”

The animal which was released in Ulanthy forest range in Manombaly is now near the backwaters of Parambikkulam dam site.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu forest department has deputed a special team of forest officials to track the animal as it was not sedation free when released in the forests. The radio-collaring is helping the department officials on the exact location of the animal and whether it is again reaching some human settlements.

The Makhna elephant had created problems in several human settlements, including Pollachi, where it destroyed several residences and buildings.

