Reviewing the status of implementation of measures directed to restrict farm fire counts in Punjab, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas held a meeting with senior officials.

The primary focus of the review meeting was to assess the on-ground implementation of directions and reiterate the need for immediate intensification of actions to put a halt to the sudden spike in stubble burning cases seen in the last few days in Punjab.

The Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioners of 22 districts of Punjab were reminded of their earlier commitments surrounding farm fire counts.

Officials said that the Deputy Commissioners of 10 Districts including Amritsar, Barnala, Bhatinda, Firozpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Tarn Taran and Patiala where more than 1,000 fire counts are reported, were specifically advised to pay special attention and focus on the implementation of the action plan.

During the review meeting, the Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioners assured that they will put their best foot forward to substantially bring down the rising farm fire incidents in Punjab. They also assured that a decline in stubble burning incidents is expected to be seen in the coming days.

Amid the alarming level of air quality in the National Capital Region, Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented. As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in ‘Severe’/ ‘Severe+’ category from November 3 to 5.

