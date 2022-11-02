HEALTHINDIA

CAQM holds review meeting on status of GRAP Stage III implementation in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held a meeting with implementing agencies and bodies of NCR districts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in continuation of Tuesday’s review meeting with Delhi to take stock of the status of implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire NCR in addition to actions under Stage I and Stage II.

These NCR districts were further reiterated to enhance the implementation of Stage I, II and III under GRAP with stringent actions including heavy penalties against gross defaulters flouting the statutory directions of the Commission.

The review meeting was primarily focused on enhancement of water sprinklers including use of fire tenders, round-the-clock mechanical sweeping of roads, augmentation and increased utilisation of smog guns at construction & demolition (C&D) sites, effective waste management, improved vigilance against waste burning and strict penal actions, ensuring use of only approved cleaner fuels in industries, enforcing ban on mining activities, issuance of challans against vehicles not running with PUCC, stringent actions against dust generating activities, drive against the use of coal in tandoors, etc.

“A positive impact and improvement is likely to be seen in the air quality of NCR in the coming days because of effective steps and stringent actions taken under GRAP,” said Dr VK Soni, Member of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

