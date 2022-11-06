The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday evening revoked the GRAP-4 restrictions from Delhi and National Capital Region as the Air Quality Index showed slight improvement.

The CAQM took the decision to revoke the restrictions imposed under the GRAP 4 measures at a meeting here but GRAP 3 restrictions will continue.

“The sub-committee in its meeting held on November 6, 2022 further reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi and observed that the average AQI of Delhi for 6th November, 2022 has been recorded as 339 (‘very poor’ category), corroborating with the IMD/IITM forecast of an improvement,” said the CAQM order.

“The sub-Committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke the order, issued vide dated 3rd November, 2022, for actions under Stage-IV of the GRAP with immediate effect. Actions under Stages-I to Stage-III of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘severe’/’severe +’ category,” it read.

The sub-Committee said that it will continue to keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and may take the appropriate decisions depending on the air quality, as recorded from time to time, and the forecasts made by IMD/IITM to this effect.

The Delhi government on Friday had banned the entry of trucks other than essential services in the national capital following the introduction of GRAP 4 and also constituted a 6-member committee to monitor the truck entry in the city.

