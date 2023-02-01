As the air quality of Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category for a second consecutive day with AQI at 164, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday lifted all Stage II measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) from across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

“In view of this improvement in the overall Air Quality Index AQI of Delhi over past few days and also considering the weather forecasts, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the current air quality scenario.

“While reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee noted that forecasts do not indicate the overall AQI of Delhi to slip into ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days and is likely to remain in ‘Moderate’ category. Therefore, it is felt advisable to relax the ongoing restrictions under Stage II of GRAP and roll it back with immediate effect in the entire NCR,” the CAQM said in a statement.

Based on earlier decisions of the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP, the restrictive actions upto Stage II of GRAP were already in force. However, all actions under Stage I of GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR does not deteriorate further in the coming days, the CAQM said.

The agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of the NCR and Delhi have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of all actions of Stage I under GRAP in the entire NCR.

