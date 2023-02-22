The full team of UK’s popular travel show – ‘Car and Country’ – has arrived in Kerala to shoot the latest leg of the show.

It will be shot in Alappuzha, Wayanad and two other districts of the state during the next two weeks.

Hosted by Kerala Tourism, the show will have Porsche and other supercars racing past the greenery deep down south of India.

The cars zipping past will include Porsche Track Version GT Cars, Porsche Electric Taycan, Porsche SUV Macan and Cayenne. From here, the racers will move on to the Gulf terrain.

Two Keralites – Deepak Narendran and Ashique Thahir – are at the wheel of this adventurous ‘rush’, along with Freddie Hunt, a professional racing driver and son of legendary James Hunt, who is the 1976 F1 World Champion.

The other team members are Charlotte Fantelli, Paul Richards, Sammy Seeley, Paddy King, Adam Bertenshaw, Ken Clay, Malcolm Targett, Amy Holiday, Aimee Watts, Preetham Madhavan and Marion Ferg.

The team, so far, had some exciting trips through the picturesque by lanes of England, France, and Scotland, which were beamed through Amazon Prime UK OTT platform for nearly two months and have been lapped up by viewers.

Ashique from Kozhikode, who is passionate about supercars, just can’t hide his excitement by being part of this elite league of the ‘Car and Country’ rush.

“The shoot of the last episode was challenging. We had to sleep over in tents in snowy mountains in extreme weather. We had to do wild river rafting in adverse climate conditions and do off-roading with the car,” said Ashique.

“We let out a feel of the charming European landscape, rural communities, cultures and cuisine from the window of our supercars. Now we are happy to turn the world’s attention toward this green tinged-state’s natural brilliance. I am sure the show that emerges from our trip will be a super hit with local as well as the global audience,” said Charlotte Fantelli, a team member.

It’s both a travel and adventure show with Freddie Hunt throwing in his passion and speed into the ring.

Deepak Narendran from Kochi who has settled in the UK now, launched the show in 2014 and Ashique teamed up with him in the later episodes.

It slipped into a two-year break due to the pandemic before re-emerging in 2022.

