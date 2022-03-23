A massive explosion caused by a booby-trapped vehicle hit a security checkpoint in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, killing and injuring a number of security members, a security official told Xinhua news agency.

The explosion took place on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Unknown assailants detonated a booby-trapped vehicle near a security checkpoint in the northern parts of Aden, causing a massive explosion,” the local security source said on condition of anonymity.

Witnesses confirmed to Xinhua that an exchange of gunfire occurred following the explosion that was heard in various neighbourhoods of Aden.

Security vehicles and ambulances rushed to the bombing site that was surrounded by soldiers.

Local authorities are trying to maintain security and stability in the strategic Yemeni port city. However, sporadic bombing incidents and drive-by shooting attacks still occur in Aden.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthi militias seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

