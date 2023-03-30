INDIA

Car catches fire on Noida Expressway, occupants jump out to save themselves

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out in a moving car on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and its driver and passenger had to jump out of the vehicle to save themselves, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

The fire engulfed the vehicle within a matter of minutes, leaving it completely gutted.

People on the spot informed the fire department, after which fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. The burnt car was moved to the roadside with a crane.

The Chief Fire Officer said that traffic slowed down for some time after the incident and barricades were put up to allow other vehicles to pass safely.

Preliminary probe revealed that the fire occurred due to a short circuit. Further investigation is underway.

20230330-173203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Demand for Russian crude rises in India, China: Reports

    Priyanka begins ‘maun vrat’ at Gandhi statue in Lucknow

    Man dies in Siliguri after dumper truck hits scooter, drags him...

    Jharkhand political turmoil: Ruling coalition MLAs shifted to Latratu