Car collides with level crossing gate, driver sustains minor injuries

A speeding Santro car rammed into the Kallu Garhi railway crossing gate in Ghaziabad on Thursday. The driver sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital.

Railway gateman Satveer Singh said that he had closed the gate as a goods train was crossing.

He stated that there was traffic on both sides of the crossing, when a speeding car rammed into the gate.

Both the car and the gate were damaged due to the collision.

No complaint has been registered in the matter.

20230309-180603

