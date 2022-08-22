More than 3,533 car crashes occurred in Myanmar in the January-July period, resulting in 1,730 deaths and 4,841 injuries, the state-run the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The media quoted the Road Transport Administration Department (RTAD) as saying on Monday that the chart of collisions, the dead and injured came from most of the states and regions in Myanmar, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the RTAD, in 2021 there were 4,158 vehicle collisions in the country, leaving 5,460 injured and 2,075 dead.

