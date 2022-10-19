ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Car horns play hitmaker Anirudh’s ‘Dippam Dappam’ to publicise concert

Ever heard of car horns being used to recreate a hit number? Well, it seems exactly that is what has happened and no wonder, it is garnering a lot of attention.

Music Director Anirudh’s first-ever concert in India is to be live streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on October 21 at 8 p.m.

To create awareness about the event, the OTT platform recently embarked on an innovative method. It used car horns to recreate the ace music director’s popular hit song ‘Dippam Dappam’.

Those lounging about at the Marina Mall in Chennai turned their heads in surprise as they witnessed one of the most unique renditions of Anirudh songs, performed by cars.

Specially programmed cars lit up the night and blared their horns in perfect sync as they performed the chartbuster hit song ‘Dippam Dippam’ from director Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’.

The audience cheered the effort, singing and whistling to the foot-tapping number that ended with a rousing applause from fans.

With just days left for Anirudh’s first ever concert in India, the OTT platform is leaving no stone unturned to promote the event.

Recently, fans riding the Chennai Metro were in for a big surprise as an Anirudh-themed train pulled into the platform, fully covered in larger-than-life images of the Rockstar. Not just on the outside, eye catchy imagery of the star musician greeted them as they stepped into the train as well. Delighted fans rushed with their phones out to take selfies with a big smile.

The ‘Rockstar on Hotstar’ concert is to be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on October 21.

