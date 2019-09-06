Car in Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy hits bike, kills child in Alwar

Jaipur, Sep 12 (IANS) A six-year-old child died on Wednesday while his grandfather received serious injuries after their bike was hit by a car which was a part of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy in Mundawar village in Alwar district.

Chetram Yadav, who was driving the ill-fated bike, is a sarpnach in Sheopur village. He has been referred to Jaipur Hospital for further treatment.

Ramswaroop Bairwa, sub-inspector at the Mandawar police station, said, “A car from the cavalcade hit the motorcycle, killing six-year-old Sachin while his grandfather was severely injured. An FIR has been registered against the driver of the car and further investigations are underway.”

Bhagwat, who turned 69 on Wednesday, had gone to seek the blessings of 123-year-old saint Baba Kamalnath in Tijara in Alwar district. The tragic accident occured when his cavalcade, comprising eight to 10 cars, was returning from Tijara.

Meanwhile, an RSS worker said that the bike was driven at a high speed and had luggage on the back. It lost its balance and slipped on the road before being hit by the car, he claimed.

