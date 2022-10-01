Festive season and new launches geared the passenger vehicle sales last month as car majors in India logged sales growth last month as compared to the previous year’s corresponding month.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited that makes cars and also light commercial vehicles logged a total sales of 176,306 units last month, up from 86,380 units sold in September 2021.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd sold 63,201 units last month, up from 45,791 units sold in September 2021.

“The PV (passenger vehicle) industry witnessed strong demand during Q2FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of 70 per cent versus Q2FY22,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

He said last month, the company sold 47,654 units, up from 25,730 units sold during the corresponding month the previous year.

On the other hand, the last month sales numbers for Honda Cars India stood at 11,047 units, MG Motors — 3,808 units and Skoda Auto India — 3,543 units.

On its part, the Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it had sold 15,378 units last month, logging a growth of 66 per cent.

20221001-175805