Car of Uma Bharti’s nephew allegedly hit bike, 2 killed

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 7 (IANS) Two people died when a car, allegedly belonging to senior BJP leader Uma Bharti’s nephew Rahul Singh Lodhi hit a bike on Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road on Monday.

However, Lodhi denied involvement in the accident.

It is not yet clear whether Lodhi, who is also an MLA, was at the wheels when the accident took place. Tikamgarh police has seized the car.

The accident took place at Papavani village on Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road at around 3 p.m. on Monday when a speeding car hit bike borne Brajendra and Ravi. Both suffered serious injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

The close aides of the Lodhi said that his driver was passing by when he saw the accident and informed him. The MLA then informed the police about the accident.

–IANS

hindi-rt/