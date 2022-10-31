In a serious case of rash and negligent driving, a car overturned turtle after colliding with a DTC bus in New Delhi’s Connaught Place on Monday morning, leaving three people injured, police said.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the car went on the footpath and overturned turtle before coming to a halt. The accident caused traffic snarls in the area.

A senior police official said that they got a call about the incident at around 5.30 a.m. and a team that reached the spot found that occupants of the car were trapped beneath it and the police personnel had to make major efforts to fish them out.

“Two male persons, namely Swadesh and Anjani Chaudhary, traveling in Baleno car and one male passenger of DTC bus, namely Virendra, suffered severe injuries in the incident. They were removed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by CATS ambulance where they were undergoing treatment,” police said.

Extra traffic police personnel were deployed to clear the traffic in the area.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR in this respect under various sections of the IPC and were looking into the matter.

