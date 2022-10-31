INDIA

Car overturns after colliding with DTC bus in Delhi’s CP, 3 injured

NewsWire
0
1

In a serious case of rash and negligent driving, a car overturned turtle after colliding with a DTC bus in New Delhi’s Connaught Place on Monday morning, leaving three people injured, police said.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the car went on the footpath and overturned turtle before coming to a halt. The accident caused traffic snarls in the area.

A senior police official said that they got a call about the incident at around 5.30 a.m. and a team that reached the spot found that occupants of the car were trapped beneath it and the police personnel had to make major efforts to fish them out.

“Two male persons, namely Swadesh and Anjani Chaudhary, traveling in Baleno car and one male passenger of DTC bus, namely Virendra, suffered severe injuries in the incident. They were removed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by CATS ambulance where they were undergoing treatment,” police said.

Extra traffic police personnel were deployed to clear the traffic in the area.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR in this respect under various sections of the IPC and were looking into the matter.

20221031-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kolkata witnesses unique mobile movie screening experience from French producer

    Virat unlikely to lead if Rohit is unwell for rescheduled Test,...

    Labourer thrown off building for demanding remuneration

    Chocolates worth Rs 17L stolen from Lucknow godown