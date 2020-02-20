Car plows into carnival march in Germany, several injured (2nd Lead)

London, Feb 24 (IANS) At least 10 people, including children, were injured when a car crashed into a carnival procession in a town in Germany’s Hesse state on Monday, reports said.

The incident was reported from the town of Volksmarsen, the BBC reported. Local media put the number of injured at between 10 to 15.

Police have taken the driver of the car into custody and investigations are on as to the motive, it added. However, local German media cited eyewitnesses as claiming that the driver of the car, a silver Mercedes, had deliberately speeded up as he approached the procession and seemed to target the children.

The procession was being taken out on ‘Rosenmontag’ (Rose Monday), a carnival day celebrated in some parts of Germany, as well as parts of Austria, Belgium and Switzerland.

As a precaution, all parades in Hesse have been cancelled.

–IANS

vd