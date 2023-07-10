INDIA

CAR president pays working visit to Congo

The President of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, arrived in Oyo, 400 km north of Brazzaville, the capital of Congo.

President Touadera, who is on a working visit, was welcomed at the Ollombo airport, located 10 km from Oyo, the birthplace of his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou Nguesso, by the Congolese Interior Minister Raymond Zephiryn Mboulou.

During his visit, the Congolese President will have talks with him on cooperation between Congo and the Central African Republic, both member countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC).

President Touadera’s visit coincides with that of the Kenyan President William Ruto, who was welcomed in Oyo on Saturday afternoon by the Congolese President, Xinhua news agency reported.

The three Presidents met to discuss topics related to climate change, security and development in Africa.

President Ruto and his delegation left Oyo on Sunday for Nairobi, Kenya.

