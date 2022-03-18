INDIA

Car runs amok in Hyderabad, 2 killed

By NewsWire
0

Two persons were killed and another injured when a speeding car ran amok in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad on Friday.

The dead include a woman who was watering the plants on the central median. A woman who was travelling in the car was also killed while the man accompanying her was injured.

Police suspect the car, a Ford Eco, was being driven at a high speed under the influence of alcohol, which led to the tragedy.

The car overturned and rammed into the footpath after hitting the woman watering the plants near Ella Hotel. Maheswaramma (38) died on the spot. Rohit and Gayatri, who were travelling in the car, were admitted to AIG Hospital, where Gayatri succumbed while undergoing treatment.

This was the second such incident in the city in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, a speeding SUV knocked down some street vendors killing a child and injuring four others near Cable Bridge in Jubilee Hills.

The driver had escaped after the accident leaving behind the vehicle. The investigation later revealed that it belonged to a relative of TRS MLA Amir Shakil.

20220318-203802

