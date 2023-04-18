INDIA

Car runs amok in Telangana’s Peddapalli, one killed

One person was killed and another injured when a car ran amok in Telangana’s Peddapalli district.

According to police, the car was being driven at high speed and it rammed into a roadside tyre puncture shop, killing a person on the spot and injuring another.

The accident occurred around midnight near Chinnakalava village of Sultanabad mandal.

Quoting eye-witnesses, a police officer said the car dragged the two men for 100 meters. The man driving the car was said to be under the influence of alcohol. Villagers caught hold of the man and handed him over to police.

The deceased was identified as A. Lakshmaiah, a resident of Chinnakalava village. The injured was admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

Two persons were killed in another accident in Telangana’s Rangareddy district. Two persons riding a motorbike were killed when a truck hit them near Alladapamana Stage in Chevella mandal.

The deceased were identified as Dhanunjay Reddy and Vijay Raju.

20230418-120604

