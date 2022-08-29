INDIA

Car runs over senior citizen couple in Delhi; man dies, wife critical

A senior citizen was killed and his wife suffered critical injuries after they got run over by a speeding car while out on a morning walk in Shahdara District’s Geeta Colony on Monday morning.

The incident was captured in cctv camera and the footage has been accessed by IANS. The police received a call regarding the incident at around 6:45 a.m.

The errant driver fled the spot along with the car after the incident.

“We got a call that a senior citizen couple were hit by a speeding car in Geeta Colony. We immediately reached the spot. The couple was moved to a nearby government hospital. The man succumbed during the course of treatment while his wife’s condition is stated to be critical by the doctors,” police said.

The deceased is identified as Heera Lal. Police sent his body for postmortem. A case in this respect has been lodged with the local police station.

The police said that they were examining the cctv footage of the area to identify the accused driver.

Further probe in the matter is on.

