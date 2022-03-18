Toronto police are advising the public to keep their vehicle keys with them while working out after an increase in targeted auto theft occurrences inside private gyms.

Officers in 41 Division said they are receiving reports that several secured lockers inside private gyms have been broken into this month.

According to police reports, victims returned from a workout to find their gym lockers were forcibly opened. Stolen keys or fobs were used to gain access to their vehicles.

While raising awareness of this auto theft trend, police are advising the public to keep their vehicles or fobs with them at all times. They are also urging people to report anything suspicious to the on-duty gym managers.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).