The Saharanpur police have seized the white Swift D’zire car that was used by assailants to fire at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar, sources said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening. The car bears a registration number of Haryana and the name of the owner is Vikas Kumar.

The police refused to divulge further details saying that investigations were in progress.

Meanwhile, four persons have been detained and are being questioned about the incident.

Chandra Shekhar remains in hospital and his condition is said to be improving.

He is likely to be discharged on Friday. In a video message, he has asked his supports to maintain peace and said that he will fight the battle legally and constitutionally.

2023062931100