ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Cara Delevingne thinks men lack ‘right tools’ to satisfy women sexually

NewsWire
0
0

Supermodel-actress Cara Delevingne said in her new documentary ‘Planet Sex’, which sees her travel the globe to explore gender, sexuality and bedroom fantasies that men lack the “right tools” to satisfy women sexually.

Delevingne says on the show while exploring female orgasms, and the lack of them during heterosexual intercourse: “I do feel that generally, men are not equipped with the right tool to be able to handle women, especially sexually, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I don’t wanna go into the art of making a woman c** but it’s a lot more complicated and a lot more fun. I get it, it’s a lot more complicated for a woman to have to tell you, ‘You’re not doing it right, you have to sit down and listen to what I say’. Yeah, it’s an ego killer that most men can’t handle.”

Delevingne, who identifies as queer and gender fluid, is also seen taking part in a 10-minute solo sex act in Germany while her blood is taken for a scientific experiment that measured the levels of endocannabinoids in her system before and after orgasm.

She tells viewers: “I’m here to have an orgasm and donate it to science. I think female sexual desire has definitely been repressed. I know from my own love life just how sexual women can be so you’d think in the 21st century men and women should be having equally satisfying sex lives, right?”

“Well, prepare for a shock. When it comes to the orgasm there is a definite gender gap. Scientists say that 95 per cent of straight men orgasm during intercourse but only 65 per cent of straight women do.”

“To be honest I think that sounds way too high, most of my straight female friends say it’s probably more like 15 or 20 per cent. Lesbians and queer women definitely seem to have it better.”

20221203-153402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ screenwriter on penning ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’

    Dua Lipa steps out for dinner with Trevor Noah, sparks dating...

    Sharon Osbourne plans a tell-all book on ‘The Talk’ controversy

    Eva Mendes on ending her near 10-year acting break