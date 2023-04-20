INDIA

Carcass of female elephant found in Dudhwa

NewsWire
0
0

The carcass of a wild female elephant has been found in the Dudhwa National Park (DNP).

Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, B. Prabhakar said that while patrolling in south Sonaripur range on Wednesday, the field officials sighted the carcass.

The Sonaripur range officer informed Deputy Director DNP Rengaraju T who along with veterinary doctors inspected the carcass of the elephant.

Prabhakar added that as per standard operating procedure (SOP) fixed by NTCA, the post-mortem of the carcass was conducted by a panel of three veterinary doctors, Dr Daya Shankar from Dudhwa, Dr Deepak Verma from Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary and Dr Babu Nigam from Suda veterinary hospital, in the presence of deputy director, Dudhwa and other designated officials.

He added that the post-mortem examination by the panel described “infection in the uterus caused by putrefied foetus inside” as the cause of the death.

He added that the deceased female elephant was estimated to be around 20 years of age.

Dudhwa is home to a number of wild tuskers apart from about two dozen camp elephants.

Elephants from neighbouring Nepal also regularly visit Dudhwa forests through the corridors connecting the DNP with Nepal forests.

20230420-082203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HC junks plea to scrap Class 12 textbook’s content on Mughal...

    Money dispute behind Sakinaka horror, charge sheet in a month: Police

    Cong workers threaten vegetable vendor over donation for ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra

    Mocked for shifting to digital content creation: Chhavi Mittal