The carcass of a 12-year-old male tusker has been found in the Berkheda area of Barhapur forest in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, a forest officer said.

The area where the carcass was found, falls close to Jim Corbett Park.

As per locals, the elephant seemed to be weak and was frequently straying in sugarcane fields.

Sources said that the jumbo was suffering from a serious disease, locals had informed the forest team but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, Chief Conservator of Bareilly zone Vijay Singh, Najibabad Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Pandey and Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Singh visited the place where the carcass was found.

Forest authorities have ruled out poaching.

SDO Jitendra Singh said, “Both the teeth of the jumbo were found safe and there were no injury marks on the carcass. Viscera has been sent to IVRI Bareilly for examination. Probe is underway.”

