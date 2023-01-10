INDIA

Carcass of wild elephant found in Assam district

The carcass of a wild elephant was found at a forest reserve in Assam’s Tinsukia district, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the tusker’s carcass was discovered by locals on Monday evening in the Takawni Reserve Forest following which the forest department was notified.

The cause of the elephant’s death is yet to be ascertained. Although, some suspect that poisoning may be the reason.

Forest officials have taken samples from the carcass and sent it for autopsy.

Jumbos frequently leave their natural habitat in search of food, but in the process invade homes and cause damage.

Last year, there were a number of elephant deaths.

In majority of cases, electrocution was found to be the main cause of death.

Recently, the state government authorised the construction of elevated highways and underpasses for the movement of wild animals to minimise accidental deaths.

