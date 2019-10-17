Card comfort

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANSlife) If festivals are all about sharing and celebrating, gifting is an integral part of that process. So what makes for a perfect corporate or luxury gift to a loved one? Gift-wrapped by Oberoi. No, we aren’t talking about a basket full of goodies (although they’re quite the experts in that as well), but giving an experience which is more memorable than materialistic.

Gift-wrapped by Oberoi is a gift card the value of which can be redeemed in multiple ways – for a weekend in the Himalayas or a meal by one of their award winning chefs or an authentic Balinese spa experience. The choice be left to your colleagues, friends and family.

Available in variable denominations starting from Rs 5,000 upto Rs 10,000 or to the value of your choice, the Gift Cards are redeemable for overnight stays, dining, spa treatments and more at participating Oberoi Hotels and Trident Hotels across India and will be valid for a year from the date of activation.

The card comes in two options – the Physical Gift Card with Premium Packaging and the E-Gift Card or the paperless version – and can be purchased using Credit Cards / Debit Cards issued by banks in India. The e-Gift Card will be delivered instantly to receiver’s email address shared at the time of purchase.

–IANS

tanya/rtp/lh