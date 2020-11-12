Canindia News

Cardi B apologises for Goddess Durga look on magazine cover

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Cardi B has apologised following accusations of cultural appropriation.

The 28-year-old rapper sparked backlash after appearing on the November cover of Footwear News to promote her upcoming collaboration with Reebok holding a sneaker and seemingly imitating the Hindu goddess Durga.

Several people on social media called the cover disrespectful and accused Cardi of “mocking” their culture. “Cardi B did not pay ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation,” one Twitter user wrote. “She can’t get away with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture.”

Footwear News said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday: “Yesterday we posted content from our exclusive Cardi B cover shoot. One of the images was intended to pay homage to Hindu goddess Durga, and our intent was to show a powerful woman. However, we realize we were not considerate of certain cultural and religious perspectives and how this could be perceived as deeply offensive.”

“We take full accountability for this oversight and we apologize,” the outlet continued. “It is important we learn from this example and are sensitive to this sort of religious imagery when creative discussions are taking place in the future. Today, we’re releasing another cover from the shoot that was a subscriber exclusive.”

On Wednesday morning, Cardi apologised for any offense she may have caused on her Instagram Story, admitting that she should have researched the concept before the cover shoot.

“When I did the Reebok shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about,” she explained.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Acting is a very strange thing to do, feels Rebecca Hall

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Sania Mirza to make digital debut in new fiction series

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Go Vegan! Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat advocate for plant-based diets

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Taapsee Pannu is in a ‘no baggage, no burden’ relationship with Mathias Boe

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Gerard Butler’s Greenland to hit Indian theatres in December

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Tusshar Kapoor shares his Thursday thoughts

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

There is lot of mystique: Sharad Kelkar talks about his character in Black Widows

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco recalls filming sex scenes with ex-lover Johnny Galecki

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Comedian Kunal Kamra faces contempt charges over Supreme Court tweets

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested