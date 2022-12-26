ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Cardi B Christmas video shows Offset, kids opening Christmas presents

NewsWire
0
0

American rapper Cardi B’s Christmas appeared to be packed with presents. The ‘I Like It’ rapper shared some precious moments from her festive family celebration on her Instagram Stories.

She uploaded adorable videos featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 15 months, both of whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset, reports People magazine.

In one video from Christmas Eve, Kulture looked overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse pillow, which she hugged as Cardi tells her: “Daddy got that for you!” Her camera then panned over to Offset, who smiled while filming his daughter open presents.

“You think you lit ’cause you got her something she likes,” the ‘WAP’ rapper joked to her husband.

As per People, on Christmas morning, Wave received more presents than the toddler could seemingly handle. With some help, Cardi’s baby boy unwrapped a box nearly as tall as him and bent down to take a closer look. “You like it?” Mom asked while filming her son, who stood up and turned away from the gift. When he walked further away, she playfully added: “You don’t care? You over it? (sic).”

As Wave continued to move away from the wrapped boxes awaiting him, another person standing nearby asked: “Are you over Christmas?” As the other onlooking grown-ups laughed, the person added: “You got like 90 more gifts to open.”

But the abundance of holiday presents didn’t stop there. On her Instagram Story, Cardi shared another video of someone appearing to play a virtual reality basketball game. With a headset on and controllers in hand, the kid shot an invisible ball.

Several elaborately decorated trees can be seen in the background, all of which were stuffed with wrapped presents underneath.

20221226-145405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DiCaprio forbids guests from sharing photos of his star-studded b’day party

    Korean wins at Cannes a tribute to entertainment giant CJ ENM

    Jason Momoa: Oscar Isaac is my new man-crush

    Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin reconcile after she filed for divorce