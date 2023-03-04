ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Cardi B has no regrets about her recent huge tattoo despite disapproval of fans

Rapper Cardi B’s new ink has divided her fans – but she insists she’s loving the design. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper, 30, showed off her latest tattoo on social media and was immediately met with a mixed reaction.

The songstress posted the first close-up of her hugely visible face marking, which is a tribute to her one-year-old son, reports Mirror.co.uk. The red ink across her jawline spells out the tot’s name Wave and she’s revealed how much she loves the artwork.

In the caption of her post, she wrote: “I love my face tatt,” before adding a red-heart emoji.

The image she used was taken from her latest venture alongside hubby Offset, 31, as they took part in a McDonald’s campaign.

Cardi stunned in the snap as she glammed up in a halter neck white gown with crystal details. Her makeup and hair were immaculately presented, while her nails were over-the-top in length as she fed her man a chip.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the picture wasn’t met with overwhelming support – even though the official McDonald’s account liked the post. One user wrote: “Why? What was the reason?,” while another questioned: “Is this some early april fools?”

