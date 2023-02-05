Rapper Cardi B and husband Offset couldn’t keep their hands – or their tongues – off each other recently.

The hip-hop couple were guests at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys bash, and they put on a very loved-up display, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Wearing a patchwork leather dress in varying shades of brown leather and black lace, 31-year-old Cardi added matching elbow-length gloves, and a stack of gold and diamond chokers. Hidden beneath her dress’ flowing skirt was a pair of towering heels, which boosted her usually small 5’3 frame to eye-level with her taller husband.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she kept her makeup subtle, opting for mocha and caramel tones-but made a strong statement with her hair, which was styled into a very on-trend 00s style mullet with gelled sideburns and a short, choppy fringe.

The couple were clearly relishing having a date night and escaping the pressure of caring for their two young children – daughter Kulture, 4, and a year-old son, Wave.

Offset, 31, will perform a tribute to his late Migos bandmate (and cousin) Takeoff at the star-studded Grammys ceremony. He will sing a version of ‘Without You’, backed by the Maverick City Music choir.

20230205-153804