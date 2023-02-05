ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Cardi B, hubby Offset put on loved up display at pre-Grammys party

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Cardi B and husband Offset couldn’t keep their hands – or their tongues – off each other recently.

The hip-hop couple were guests at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys bash, and they put on a very loved-up display, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Wearing a patchwork leather dress in varying shades of brown leather and black lace, 31-year-old Cardi added matching elbow-length gloves, and a stack of gold and diamond chokers. Hidden beneath her dress’ flowing skirt was a pair of towering heels, which boosted her usually small 5’3 frame to eye-level with her taller husband.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she kept her makeup subtle, opting for mocha and caramel tones-but made a strong statement with her hair, which was styled into a very on-trend 00s style mullet with gelled sideburns and a short, choppy fringe.

The couple were clearly relishing having a date night and escaping the pressure of caring for their two young children – daughter Kulture, 4, and a year-old son, Wave.

Offset, 31, will perform a tribute to his late Migos bandmate (and cousin) Takeoff at the star-studded Grammys ceremony. He will sing a version of ‘Without You’, backed by the Maverick City Music choir.

20230205-153804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woody Harrelson, Ruben Ostlund reuniting for ‘The Entertainment System is Down’

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are ‘expecting’ to ‘to get drunk and...

    Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

    Maisie Williams and Freddie Highmore to lead crime comedy Sinner V....