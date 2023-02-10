ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Cardi B says she wants to style other celebrities

The chart-topping rap star Cardi B, who is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, has said that she’d love to style other celebrities.

Cardi, who is known for having a bold fashion sense, wrote on the micro-blogging Twitter: “I really want to style other celebs.”

In response, Chrishell Stause posted a side-by-side image of herself and Cardi, explaining that they were both wearing dresses from the same designer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Chrishell, 41 – who is best known for starring in ‘Selling Sunset’, the hit Netflix show – wrote: “We wore the same designer @GG_Studio.”

Meanwhile, Cardi previously said to being happier before she became famous.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker – who married rap star Offset in 2017 – no longer worries about her financial situation, but Cardi insisted she felt happier “two or three years ago”.

She said: “One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future. One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.”

Cardi also felt she had a greater degree of control over her own life before she became a global star.

