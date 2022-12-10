ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Cardi B says she’s had ‘nearly 95 percent’ of her buttocks fillers removed

Raptress Cardi B has said that she has almost all of her big ‘bum fillers’ removed as she warns fans about the dangers of “a*s shots” in a candid conversation.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, 30, urged her younger followers to ignore the temptation of pumping fat into their bodies if they feel “too skinny”, reports mirror.co.uk.

She warned anyone thinking about having the cosmetic procedure to “make sure your blood levels are all right” by a professional doctor in a video shared to Instagram.

Cardi confessed to having “95 per cent” of the fat injections removed from her behind earlier and gave a lecture on staying safe.

She said: “In August I got surgery and I removed 95 per cent of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a*s shots. It was a really crazy process. All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a*s’, so you result to ass shots, DON’T!”

Speaking of the lifts, she added: “When it comes to BBLs (Brazlian Bum Lift), if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right.

“If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”

Her health revelations come after she flaunted her enviable curves as she took to the stage in a daring sheer gold bodysuit, which did not leave much to the imagination.

