Cardi B shows off red-hot hairstyle while rapping in a skimpy white bikini

Cardi B took to Instagram on Monday to show off a fiery red hairstyle Monday right after sharing an update on the retouched tattoo adorning her right hip.

‘Dimelo shawtyyyy …Mix that Louis wit Fashionnova,’ she wrote in the caption.

She also posted video clips on her Instagram Stories sporting the red hair and giant hoop earrings as she sang along to a song in a white bikini top, giving her 68.2 million followers a good look at her vibrant peacock tattoo and her scarlet pixie hair.

She further added to her natural beauty a full-on pink eye makeup, thick lashes and red lipstick.



Cardi B recently went under the needle to freshen up her massive peacock tattoo, ten years after permanently inking the intricate design on her right hip and she made sure to give her Instagram followers a close-up look at the work’s noticeably brighter colors and new details.

‘This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted,’ she captioned the image of her ‘makeover.’

In addition to touching up the faded hues, tattoo artist Jamie Schene added a showstopping pink butterfly on a lotus flower to her booty and more detailing on the peacock’s feathers.

Within the first hour, Cardi B’s update already garnered more than 2.8 million likes and comments from celebs Vanessa Hudgens and Noah Cyrus.