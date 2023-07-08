New Delhi, July 8 (IANSlife) American rapper, Cardi B, and popular Chinese actress, Fan Bingbing were in attendance at the AW’24 Paris Haute Couture Week Collection, wearing Indian label Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Cardi B can be seen donning a neon glass gown and a quilted bolero from the latest collection, while Fan wore the black smoke sculpture gown from SS’23 (Shunya).

Cardi B at Gaurav Gupta AW24 Paris Haute Couture Week Showcase

Where did creation emerge from? The universe and all that it holds, where did it all begin? Fascinated by this question I found myself struck by wonderment for the concept of Hiranyagarbha, said the designer.

“The Vedas, one of the most ancient Indian scriptures sing of Hiranyagarbha – Hiranya translates as golden and garbha, the womb.

All of creation is thought to have emerged from this primal golden womb through which everything and therefore nothing, arose.

It is in the pristine nothingness where all possibilities of metamorphosis swim, this collection takes birth. It floats through the cosmic cycle of elements from where amoeba to gods to humans come into being and in time are absorbed back into the supreme reality, the Brahman.

The starkness of the first light is imagined in the absolute whites submerged in lustrous, iridescent pearls. A reminder of the blank canvas, eager to begin.”

The designer adds, “This collection is a journey from birth, transformation, realisation, and eventual harmony with the cosmos. It is a peek into the golden womb, inviting us to embrace the stark light within.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

2023070835990