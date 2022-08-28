ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Cardi B’s 4-year-old sings to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’in Insta video

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B recently took to her social media to share an adorable video of her daughter singing to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In a video posted to the ‘WAP’ hitmaker’s Instagram stories — that has since been replaced with new clips — Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari appears to request her mom play a specific song, to which Cardi, 29, replies “The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?”

According to ‘People’, Kulture, 4, proceeds to sing some words from ‘Bad Romance’, then gets a little shy as she gets to the “want your bad romance” portion. After her performance, Kulture asks in the video for the song again, saying “now put it!” with a big grin. “My baby so pretty,” Cardi wrote on the post.

Cardi and husband Offset, 30, also share an 11-month-old son, Wave Set. Offset is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

‘People’ adds that the Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter recently shared some snaps of her daughter’s birthday festivities, where Cardi and her little one wore matching outfits for the mermaid-themed bash.

“I got your back, your front and sides. BIG 4,” Cardi captioned the photos.

20220828-104803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer dropped: Watch it here

    Eddie Murphy on grounding himself after successive hits in 1980s

    ‘Interactive Documentary’ Emmy for film that red flags misuse of ‘deepfake’...

    Cronenberg weighs in on Roe v. Wade turmoil at Cannes: U.S....