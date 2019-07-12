Care Ratings CEO Rajesh Mokashi sent on leave

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Care Ratings on Wednesday said that its board of directors had decided to send on leave, Rajesh Mokashi, Managing Director & CEO, with immediate effect.

“The Board of directors of CARE Ratings Limited (CARE) has at its meeting today, decided, pending the completion of the examination of an anonymous complaint received by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and forwarded to CARE Ratings, to place Mr. Rajesh Mokashi, Managing Director & CEO of CARE, on leave, with immediate effect, until further notice,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

T.N.Arun Kumar, currently Executive Director (Ratings), has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

–IANS

