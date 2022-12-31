INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Carelessness’: BJP slams AAP over homeless people’s death in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the death of 162 homeless people in the national capital in December, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said the deaths happened due to carelessness of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

The party said the deaths are not just only a matter of shame but also an “unforgivable crime of the government”.

The strict action taken by the L-G against the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) chief and other officials regarding the shortage of ‘Rain Baseras’ (shelters) clearly shows that there is huge corruption in DUSIB, the BJP alleged.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra said it is a matter of regret that despite the tall claims of the Arvind Kejriwal government, it is clear from the data available on the website of Delhi Police and a leading NGO working for the homeless individuals that in the last 30 days, 162 homeless people died due to cold or hunger.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Kejriwal government has not provided ration to the poor for the last three months, and “now the news of the death of the homeless clearly shows that the Kejriwal government is an insensitive government”.

Malhotra said that in the winter of 2018-19, 779 homeless died, in the winter of 2019-20, 749 homeless died, in the winter of 2020-21, 436 homeless died and 545 died in the winter of 2021-22.

“Corruption is rampant in the Delhi government’s DUSIB department and this year, it has not only delayed the work of setting up night shelters so much that since the beginning of December, people have died continuously due to lack of facilities in the night shelters. There are reports of corruption as well in DUSIB’s work,” said Malhotra.

20221231-214002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMD to start Urban Meteorological Services for 50 cities in one...

    DJB warns of water crisis in Delhi; SC, govt offices may...

    Army to skill Agniveers as per their talent: Lt Gen Bhinder

    Industry hails TRAI recommendations to slash prime 5G spectrum base price