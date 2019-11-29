Caring tips for senior pets

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANSlife) Humans and animals go through certain complications when they grow older. However, unlike humans, pets might not be able to communicate their pain and aches in words; the responsibility falls to the pet parents.

“Some people associate the term pet with cute pups and active dogs who leap and jump at the sight of the owners. But managing a pet can be a little more complicated than the postcard picture. The pet is the best friend of the family, and they loyally serve them in their youth. When they grow older, it becomes the family’s responsibiity o take care of their needs,” says Rosie Paul, the founder and COO of global pet consulting WoofWoofNow.

Here are a few suggestions from her that might be helpful in taking care of senior pets.

The right food

Pets suffer from digestive and other disorders, as they grow older. They might not be able to digest and metabolise the food like before. It is vital to plan their meals accordingly so that they can get adequate nutrition and at the same time, avoid weight gain. This would include fibre, protein and reduce carbohydrates.

Regular check-ups

Senior age brings its array of aches and diseases. It is essential to visit the veterinarian regularly to check their condition. The doctors might prescribe certain medicines and make changes in their diet. Always remember that the problem might be internal, and it can be treated easily if diagnosed earlier. Do not wait for the symptoms to seek medical help.

Maintain proper hygiene

Hygiene is crucial for pet care. The dog’s teeth might get damaged over time. Maintaining proper dental hygiene would allow the owners to check for the damage and seek timely assistance.

Keep them active

Senior dogs might not be active like in their young days. However, it is vital to maintain a moderate exercise schedule for them. A lack of exercise might increase their lethargy and even cause weight gain. Parents can take them on short walks at regular intervals.

Monitor their behaviour

Attention is a critical aspect of care for older dogs. Owners can track their behaviour and even journal it to check for any abnormal behaviour. These might be an indication of their pain or discomfort. It is essential to seek medical help if they note any consistent changes in their appetite or behaviour.

Every pet is unique, and they have their ageing pattern. Sometimes, time passes by before the parents realise it. It is essential to check with the veterinarian regarding this information and keep track of their growth. The right care right from an early stage can slow down the ageing process. It is vital to pet-proof the house to assist the animals in moving with ease.

