A Mississauga man has been arrested for an alleged assault with a hammer and a carjacking in Brampton. Peel police apprehended the suspect at a Gurdwara in Mississauga.

According to police reports, there was an argument at a Brampton residence in the area of Woodward Avenue and Centre Street N in which a man allegedly assaulted the two victims with a hammer and then fled the area. Thankfully the victims were not physically hurt in the altercation that occurred at around 3:50 am on Monday.

A couple of hours later, at around 5:30 a.m., police were called to a Brampton business in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road regarding an alleged carjacking with a weapon. A man had entered a running vehicle, and upon the victim’s return to his car, pointed what was believed to be a firearm in the victim’s direction, which was later confirmed to be a hammer. The man then fled the area in the stolen vehicle. The victim was not physically injured.

Police said that shortly after 8:00 a.m. the same day, the victim’s vehicle was located at the Sri Guru Singh Sabha, in the area of Derry Road and Airport Road, Mississauga. At this time, the man was seen entering the Malton Gurdwara. Police searched the building and arrested a male matching the description.

Manpreet Singh, a 33-year-old man from Brampton, faces several charges including Assault with a Weapon, Robbery, Breach of Probation and Fail to Comply with Court Order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on the same day.

At this stage of the investigation, it is believed to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be targeted. Police said there is no concern for public safety.

“I would like to thank the Peel Regional Police for their quick action to bring this potentially dangerous situation to a safe conclusion this morning, with the safety of our community and our congregation in mind. The relationship we have established with the police allowed us to work together to apprehend the individual without incident,” said Daljit Singh Sekhon, President of the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Malton.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call investigators at 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.