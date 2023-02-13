Former world no 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who will mark his 2023 season debut in Argentina Open after an injury setback, is aiming to learn from Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to elevate his game to new heights.

The 19-year-old had a breakthrough season in 2022, as he won his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open and rose to world No.1. However, he missed the 2023 season’s first major, Australian Open, due to a muscle injury in his right leg, which he picked up last November at the Paris Masters.

“I think I can improve everything in terms of my game, fitness and mentality. Little by little, my team will take those small steps to get even better,” Alcaraz was quoted by Eurosport.

“Rafa, Roger and Djokovic, when they were young, they were so good, but as time has gone by, they’ve improved. I’m certain that I need to continue to improve. Achieving my dream very quickly caught me by surprise, so to speak. Now I’m used to it, I have a goal, I know where I want to get to, what I want to be, and that is the most important thing,” he said.

The Spaniard is now looking to shake off his injury issues and looking to replicate his performance from 2022, which saw him win his first Grand Slam.

“I’ve come a few days early, to train with really good players, gradually improve and to be able to start the tournament as well as possible,” he said.

He has his friends and family with him in Argentina and said: “They’re here and I also count my team as a family: Juanjo Moreno, my physio, Albert Molina and Toni (Antonio Martínez Cascales).

“At the end of the day, the time on the court is two or three hours a day. The rest of the time you have to do things you enjoy, that make you feel good so that you can do as well as possible in the tournament. They come to support me, but also to bring that part of ‘home’, which is also very important,” the Spaniard added.

Alcaraz will play his first match of the season against either Fabio Fognini or Laslo Djere in the Argentina Open on Wednesday.

