SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Carlos Alcaraz motivated by ‘Big Three’ to elevate his game to new heights

NewsWire
0
0

Former world no 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who will mark his 2023 season debut in Argentina Open after an injury setback, is aiming to learn from Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to elevate his game to new heights.

The 19-year-old had a breakthrough season in 2022, as he won his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open and rose to world No.1. However, he missed the 2023 season’s first major, Australian Open, due to a muscle injury in his right leg, which he picked up last November at the Paris Masters.

“I think I can improve everything in terms of my game, fitness and mentality. Little by little, my team will take those small steps to get even better,” Alcaraz was quoted by Eurosport.

“Rafa, Roger and Djokovic, when they were young, they were so good, but as time has gone by, they’ve improved. I’m certain that I need to continue to improve. Achieving my dream very quickly caught me by surprise, so to speak. Now I’m used to it, I have a goal, I know where I want to get to, what I want to be, and that is the most important thing,” he said.

The Spaniard is now looking to shake off his injury issues and looking to replicate his performance from 2022, which saw him win his first Grand Slam.

“I’ve come a few days early, to train with really good players, gradually improve and to be able to start the tournament as well as possible,” he said.

He has his friends and family with him in Argentina and said: “They’re here and I also count my team as a family: Juanjo Moreno, my physio, Albert Molina and Toni (Antonio Martínez Cascales).

“At the end of the day, the time on the court is two or three hours a day. The rest of the time you have to do things you enjoy, that make you feel good so that you can do as well as possible in the tournament. They come to support me, but also to bring that part of ‘home’, which is also very important,” the Spaniard added.

Alcaraz will play his first match of the season against either Fabio Fognini or Laslo Djere in the Argentina Open on Wednesday.

20230213-122006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ILT20: Hetmyer hits last-ball six as MI Emirates go down narrowly...

    India blank Netherlands 5-0 in Thomas Cup opener

    IPL Mega Auction: Delhi buy Ahmed, Sakariya while Mumbai pick Unadkat

    Former Australia spinner Nathan Hauritz appointed Ireland’s spin bowling coach