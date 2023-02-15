Carlos Alcaraz is thrilled to be back in action after missing four months of action, which cost him No. 1 place in ATP Rankings, and is determined to climb back towards the top when he marks his season debut at the Argentina Open.

The 19-year-old had a breakthrough season in 2022, as he won his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open and rose to world No.1. However, he missed the 2023 season’s first major due to a torn abdominal muscle in his right leg, which he picked up last November at the Paris Masters.

As a result, the Spaniard slipped to number two in January when Djokovic won the Australian Open to reclaim the top spot.

“It has been a long time (I spent) at No. 1. Now it’s a goal for me to recover No. 1 and try to do my best in these tournaments to be back on that number. I’m looking for that,”Alcaraz was quoted as saying by the ATP tour.

The World no. 2 knows the road to accomplishing that feat will not be an easy one to travel but he is looking forward to embracing the challenge of chasing Djokovic, for whom he has great respect.

“He has no weaknesses. Every shot, it’s amazing”, Alcaraz said. “His physical condition is amazing, his mental condition is amazing. He’s like a god and I admire him over the years staying at the same level, staying at the top. It’s really, really difficult and I admire that.”

Djokovic (7,070) holds an 840-point advantage over Alcaraz (6,230) in the ATP Live Rankings. But for now, the Spanish teen is focussed on making his return to action in Argentina.

“I’m feeling great. I’m getting used to these conditions, to play with the best players, so at the moment I’m feeling well. It’s tough to play my first tournament after a long time for me, after four months. So, it’s going to be really, really tough to win the tournament or be close to winning. My hope is to feel that I am okay with the injury, with my body and try to play well,” he said.

Alcaraz will face Serbian Laslo Djere, who defeated Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. It will be the pair’s first ATP Head-to-Head clash.

