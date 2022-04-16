Indian Super League (ISL) club, FC Goa have appointed former player Carlos Pena as their new head coach, the club said in a statement on Saturday.

The 38-year-old returns to the Goan shores two years after finishing a trophy-laden spell as a player with the Club.

Speaking to FC Goa’s official website after signing the deal, Pena said, “I am delighted to be back at FC Goa as the head coach. It was a very easy decision. And whilst there were offers for me to choose a bigger role in Albacete and in other clubs in Spain, the offer to take charge of FC Goa was too good to pass on.”

“Having served as an assistant coach and head coach of youth teams over the past two seasons, I believe this is the perfect opportunity for me. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history that we share. My only focus now is to get FC Goa back to the top. I’m here to work hard and bring more success to the club and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

FC Goa President Akshay Tandon also sounded delighted about the appointment. “We are very pleased to welcome Carlos Pena to FC Goa as our head coach. Carlos is a leader and a real student of the game. He has a wealth of knowledge and a great understanding of the club and our philosophy of football,” Tandon said.

“After 2 years with us as a player, during which he became a club icon, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so. We will do our utmost to make sure he and his whole coaching team has the support he needs to be a huge success,” he said.

Pena, the 38-year-old from Spain who has represented Albacete, Real Valladolid and Getafe FC among others, amassed 43 senior appearances for FC Goa as a player, helping the club establish itself as a real powerhouse due to his presence at the back.

