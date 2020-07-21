Carrie Underwood announces her first Xmas album

“My Gift” will feature “a combination of beloved traditional favourites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as original material”.

In the video, Underwood also explained how the album’s title is inspired by the classic Christmas song “Little drummer boy”.

“To me, that’s a gift that was given to him by God,” she said.

“I love music. I love singing. That is my personal gift that I have, that I get to do, that I’m so blessed to do, and I want to use that gift, and I want to give it back to Jesus,” she said.

Underwood started work on the album after finishing her ‘Cry Pretty’ tour, for the 2018 album of the same name.