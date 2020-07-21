Carrie Underwood announces her first Xmas album

Singer Carrie Underwood is set to release her first-ever Christmas album amid coronavirus pandemic.
The country star will release “My Gift” on September 25. Its vinyl edition will release on October 30.
“Now more than ever, we need to focus on what Christmas is about and rely more on our family,” Underwood said in a new video, reports usatoday.com.
“Even though it has been a tough year, sometimes I feel like the greatest realisations can come at the worst times… And it makes you more thankful for the things that you do have.”
“My Gift” will feature “a combination of beloved traditional favourites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as original material”.
In the video, Underwood also explained how the album’s title is inspired by the classic Christmas song “Little drummer boy”.
“To me, that’s a gift that was given to him by God,” she said.
“I love music. I love singing. That is my personal gift that I have, that I get to do, that I’m so blessed to do, and I want to use that gift, and I want to give it back to Jesus,” she said.
Underwood started work on the album after finishing her ‘Cry Pretty’ tour, for the 2018 album of the same name.