Carried on overnight strike on Ukrainian airfields, announces Russia

Russia on Sunday announced that it undertook airstrikes overnight targeting Ukrainian military airfields, delivering “significant damage” to aircraft and facilities.

The attack, which carried with the use of “long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons”, achieved its goal, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, RT reported.

“Command posts, a radar installation, Ukrainian aviation equipment, and storage facilities with weapons and ammunition were hit,” it added.

In another strike, near the city of Dnepropetrovsk on the Dnepr River, a Ukrainian drone assembly workshop was destroyed, the ministry said.

