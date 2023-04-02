INDIA

Carriers collide on UP highway, catch fire

NewsWire
0
0

A dumper truck and a trailer caught fire when the two vehicles collided with each other on the Kanpur-Barra bypass NH2 highway flyover on Sunday.

The drivers and the cleaners of the dumper truck and trailer managed to jump out of the vehicles in time and were reported to be safe.

The dumper truck was loaded with ballast and was heading from Jhansi when both carriers collided and caught fire.

Fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, both lanes of the highway were jam-packed due to the fire incident and it took several hours for the police to clear the traffic.

20230402-135403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chanda Kochhar Money Trail-I: En familia Kochhar is biggest beneficiary

    Lenovo launches new laptops to empower businesses

    K’taka court quashes petition of Malali mosque management

    Flawed report causes more damage to the credibility of election management...