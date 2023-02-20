Carrying passengers on two-wheeler bike taxis bearing Private registration number has been made a punishable offence and may attract fine upto Rs 10,000 here.

A circular issued by Transport department of Delhi government reads, “It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having Non-Transport (Private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder”.

It further reads, “The above said violation is a contravention of the registration condition of the vehicle which is punishable under Section 192 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 having punishment for the first offense up to Rs 5000/-, and for a second or subsequent offense with imprisonment which may extend to one year with fine up to Rs 10,000/- beside impounding of the vehicle”.

In addition to the above punishment, the driving license of the driver will also be suspended for a minimum period of three months under the direction of the Supreme Court committee.

Some digital platforms are facilitating such operations by offering booking through an app thereby engaging themselves as an aggregator in contravention of the provision of Section 93, and shall be punishable with a fine up to one lakh rupees.

The transport department through the notice has directed the digital platform to immediately stop such kind of activities to avoid prosecution and penalty.

