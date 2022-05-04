ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

CarryMinati: Told Ajay Devgn he should get a copyright on his eyes

NewsWire
0
0

CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, made a brief appearance in the latest released thriller-drama ‘Runway34’.

The celebrated YouTuber has heaped praises on actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn.

CarryMinati shares, “I loved being part of Runway34 and so grateful for all the fan love. This cameo appearance has helped me to discover a newer facet to my persona. I loved working with Ajay Devgn the most. In fact I’ve told him he should get a copyright on his eyes because he has a bird’s eye view.

He added: “If it wasn’t for his outstanding directional skills and his aptitude for precision and detailing, I wouldn’t have been able to execute this brief appearance in the film.”

The film stars Ajay, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

In other news, CarryMinati along with Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout are coming together in the first gaming entertainment show titled ‘Playground’ by Rusk Media.

‘Playground’ is a unique eSport gaming championship, featuring multiple casual and pro games, between four teams, each owned and mentored by Asia’s leading gaming superstars.

20220504-101405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kamal Haasan congratulates Padma award winners from TM

    Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma bitten by the ‘Pawri’ bug

    Shweta Tiwari on daughter Palak’s debut: Couldn’t help her much, feel...

    ‘Countess of Grantham’ reveals key details of ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel